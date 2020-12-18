Insperity (NSP) Names Eli Jones as an Independent Director

Insperity, Inc. NSP announced yesterday that Dr. Eli Jones has been appointed to its board of directors as an independent director. His term as a Class III director will expire at Insperity’s annual meeting of the stockholders in 2022.

Jones is a sales and sales management expert, and has work experience with three Fortune 100 companies - Frito-Lay, Quaker Oats and Nabisco. He was a director of Insperity from 2004 to 2016.

"Eli is a thought leader in sales and marketing, which are two areas critical to our business,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer of Insperity.

Insperity expects that Jones’ perspectives, insights and experience will be useful in the process of improving its sales and marketing methods, especially in the initiatives that the company has undertaken in response to the pandemic-driven challenges to its business.

Notably, Insperity’s shares have gained a massive 38.4% over the past six months, compared with the 31.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and 19.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

