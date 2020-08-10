Insperity (NSP) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Updates 2020 View

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported mixed second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share beat the consensus mark by 41.3% and increased 85.5% year over year. The reported figure exceeded the higher end of the guided range of $1.02-$1.29.

Revenues of $993.4 million however missed the consensus estimate by 0.7% and decreased 5% year over year. The downfall was owing to a decline in paid worksite employees (“WSEEs”), payroll tax deferrals and credits associated with the CARES and Families First Acts, totaling $45 million, and comprehensive service-fee credits provided to the company’s clients, totaling almost $12 million.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month of 227,894 declined 1.8%, owing to layoffs in the client base due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this year, shares of Insperity have lost 18.9% compared with 22.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Operating Results

Gross profit of $220.2 million increased 27% from the year-ago quarter on the back of favorable impact of benefits and workers’ compensation cost trends. Gross margin of 22.2% improved from 16.7% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit per worksite employee per month increased 28.8% year over year to $322.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 62.2% year over year to $91.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.3% improved from 5.4% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA per worksite employee per month increased 66.7% to $135.

Operating expenses increased 9.1% year over year to $147.3 million. Operating expenses per worksite employee per month increased 10.8% to $215.

Operating income increased 88.5% year over year to $72.9 million. Operating income per worksite employee per month increased 91.1% to $107.

Insperity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insperity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insperity, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Insperity exited second-quarter 2020 with adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $268.97 million compared with $166.89 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt amounted to $369.40 million, flat sequentially.

During the first six months of 2020, the company repurchased 879,000 of its shares for $61.2 million and paid $31.1 million in cash dividends. Capital expenditures totaled $39 million.

Q3 Guidance

For third-quarter 2020, Insperity projects adjusted earnings in the range of 37-54 cents per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $29 million and $38 million. Average WSEEs is expected in the range of 227,500-230,000.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, Insperity revised its guidance for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and average WSEs.

The company projects adjusted earnings in the band of $3.67-4.04 compared with the prior guidance of $3.19-3.86 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 lies below the updated guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of$235-$255 million compared with the prior-guided range of $215-$250 million.

Average WSEEs are expected in the range of 228,500-233,200 compared with the prior guidance of 221,400-233,200.

Currently, Insperity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax( EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, whichbeat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.

Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share that beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.