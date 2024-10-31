Insperity narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.42-$3.66 from $3.33-$3.88

Consensus $3.58. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $262M-$274M from $261M-$290M. “Our year-to-date earnings have exceeded our initial budget as pricing, effective management of our direct cost areas and operating expense savings have more than offset lower paid worksite employees,” said Douglas Sharp, executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. “Our recent results have allowed us to continue to invest in our strategic objectives, which we believe positions us for long-term growth.”

