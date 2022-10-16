Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) insiders sold US$18m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insperity

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Paul Sarvadi, for US$3.6m worth of shares, at about US$121 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$106. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Insperity didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Insperity Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Insperity. Specifically, insiders ditched US$6.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Insperity Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insperity insiders own 5.5% of the company, currently worth about US$223m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Insperity Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Insperity stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Insperity makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Insperity. While conducting our analysis, we found that Insperity has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

