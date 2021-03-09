Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NSP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSP was $92.47, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.78 and a 309.34% increase over the 52 week low of $22.59.

NSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). NSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports NSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.37%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSP as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 30.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NSP at 1.77%.

