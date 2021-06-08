Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.7, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSP was $90.7, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.78 and a 73.99% increase over the 52 week low of $52.13.

NSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). NSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports NSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.36%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

