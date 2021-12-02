Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 444.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $112.72, the dividend yield is 8.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSP was $112.72, representing a -12.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.32 and a 49.81% increase over the 52 week low of $75.24.

NSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). NSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports NSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .38%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

