Insperity Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Insperity Inc. (NSP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Insperity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.561 billion from $1.551 billion last year.

Insperity Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.561 Bln vs. $1.551 Bln last year.

