Insperity Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Insperity Inc. (NSP):

Earnings: -$5 million in Q2 vs. $18 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Insperity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $1.658 billion in Q2 vs. $1.605 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.06 - $0.49 Full year EPS guidance: $1.81 - $2.51

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.