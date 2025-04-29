Insperity Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Insperity Inc. (NSP) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $51 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Insperity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.863 billion from $1.802 billion last year.

Insperity Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.863 Bln vs. $1.802 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 - $0.67 Full year EPS guidance: $2.23 - $3.28

