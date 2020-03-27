Insperity Forms Support Team for SMBs Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Insperity, Inc. NSP yesterday announced that it has formed a task force to help small and medium-sized businesses maintain operations during the coronavirus-induced weak business conditions.

Known as the Insperity Business Continuity Support Team, it includes staffs from different disciplines including human resources, finance and regulatory.

The primary objective of the task force is to help Insperity’s clients respond quickly to the growing health and economic uncertainty and accordingly make operational changes to staffing, payroll and benefits. It will also assist clients to comprehend, assessand access government support programs created to counter the economic disturbance.

Insperity is hosting a series of weekly webinars that cover COVID-19 related updates, information aboutthe company’s initiatives to help its clients, steps that businesses can take and answers to frequently asked questions. There is direct advice and guidance from Paul Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer, through a video message.

Further, the Insperity PremierTM platform now has a dedicated COVID-19 resource sectionwith up-to-date information related to the outbreak. Also, important information and guidelines are available on the company’s website.

Notably, leveraging on its well-established business continuity plan that succeeded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Insperity remains fully operational amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the company’s shares have decreased 67.7% over the past year, compared with the 45.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

