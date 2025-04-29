INSPERITY Earnings Results: $NSP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSPERITY ($NSP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.57 per share, missing estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $1,863,000,000, missing estimates of $1,884,522,640 by $-21,522,640.

INSPERITY Insider Trading Activity

INSPERITY insiders have traded $NSP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J SARVADI (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,999 shares for an estimated $4,700,071 .

. ARTHUR A ARIZPE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,465 shares for an estimated $647,444 .

. ELLEN H MASTERSON purchased 1,755 shares for an estimated $150,491

INSPERITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of INSPERITY stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

