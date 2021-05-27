Insperity Bumps up Quarterly Dividend By 12.5%; Shares Up 2%

Insperity Inc (NSP) raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.45 per share. The company provides human resources and business performance solutions. Shares of the company rose 2% to close at $92.59 on May 26.

The dividend is payable on June 24 to shareholders of record on June 10. Insperity annual dividend of $1.80 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.94%.

On May 3, Insperity reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results. The company’s earnings of $1.82 per share outpaced the Street estimate of $1.56. Total revenues of $1.3 billion were above the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion and increased 5% year over year. (See Insperity stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the Q1 earnings announcement, Roth Capital analyst Jeff Martin increased the stock’s price target to $103 (11.2% upside potential) from $98 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Martin remains positive about the first quarter results and the strong metrics reported by the company. He expects the company to return to double digit growth in 2022 and is encouraged by the improvement in the sales metrics.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 2 Buys versus 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $105.33 implies 13.8% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 68.9% over the past year.

