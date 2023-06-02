Insperity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NSP

In trading on Friday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.67, changing hands as high as $115.23 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $87.74 per share, with $131.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.20.

