Insperity Amends Recruiting Services Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Insperity, Inc. NSP yesterday announced changes to its Recruiting Services program as part of the company’s efforts to help small- and medium-sized businesses amid the coronavirus-induced tepid business scenario.

The company is providing fee-inclusive recruiting services to its full-service (Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization) HR clients. Also, it is offering traditional payroll and human capital management (HCM) clients (Workforce Acceleration and Workforce Administration) reduced flat rate for direct hires.

These clients are required to pay only advertising fees; skills-based, cognitive and personality assessments; and background checks. For other clients that come on board during the stipulated time frame (till Jun 30 at least), the flat rate includes advertising costs. Insperity is providing outplacement services free of charge for laid-off worksite employees.

Notably, Insperity’s shares have plummeted 69.2% over the past year compared with the 42.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Other Initiatives

Recently, the company formed a task force to help small- and medium-sized businesses respond quickly to the growing health and economic uncertainty, and accordingly make operational changes to staffing, payroll, and benefits. It is also assisting clients to comprehend, assess and access government support programs created to counter the economic disturbance.

Insperity is hosting a series of weekly webinars that cover COVID-19-related updates, information about the company’s initiatives to help its clients, steps that businesses can take and answers to frequently asked questions. There is also direct advice and guidance from Paul Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer, through a video message.

Further, the Insperity PremierTM platform now has a dedicated COVID-19 resource section with up-to-date information related to the outbreak. Additionally, important information and guidelines are available on the company’s website.

Remarkably, banking on its well-established business continuity plan that succeeded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Insperity remains fully operational amid the pandemic.

