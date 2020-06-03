Insperity About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NSP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/20, Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 6/22/20. As a percentage of NSP's recent stock price of $56.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Insperity Inc to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when NSP shares open for trading on 6/5/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.59 per share, with $144.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.41.

In Wednesday trading, Insperity Inc shares are currently up about 2.9% on the day.

