Inspections reveal wider electrical grounding problems in parts of some Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources

April 16 (Reuters) - Inspections of Boeing 737 MAX jets have found more electrical problems of the kind that led to dozens of the jets being suspended from service last week, industry sources said.

Airlines pulled dozens of MAX jets from service a week ago after Boeing Co BA.N warned of a production-related electrical insulation fault in a backup power control unit.

Inspections of those jets have now revealed similar problems in other parts of the plane, the sources said, confirming an Aviation Week report. (https://bit.ly/3mT210Y)

Boeing had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Tim Hepher Editing by Chris Reese)

