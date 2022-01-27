Inspections group SGS sees more growth ahead after 2021 rebound

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS SGSN.S forecast mid-single-digit organic growth in 2022 and higher underlying operating income after it rebounded in 2021 from the pandemic-triggered downturn.

Revenue rose just over 14% to 6.41 billion Swiss francs ($6.93 billion), while adjusted operating income gained 17% to 1.06 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped nearly 28% to 613 million francs.

SGS, whose activities include environmental testing and public health, said it aimed to at least maintain the dividend of 80 francs per share it proposed for 2021.

"Our strong 2021 performance has confirmed our strategic focus. Combined with the investment in our platform we are building a thriving future for SGS," Chief Executive

Frankie Ng said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9245 Swiss francs)

