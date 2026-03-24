INSP vs. HIMS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Medical Info Systems stocks are likely familiar with Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Inspire Medical Systems is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that INSP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

INSP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.25, while HIMS has a forward P/E of 45.18. We also note that INSP has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.60.

Another notable valuation metric for INSP is its P/B ratio of 1.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HIMS has a P/B of 9.44.

Based on these metrics and many more, INSP holds a Value grade of B, while HIMS has a Value grade of C.

INSP has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HIMS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that INSP is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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