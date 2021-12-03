INSP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.17, changing hands as low as $212.13 per share. Inspire Medical Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSP's low point in its 52 week range is $159.18 per share, with $286.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.25.

