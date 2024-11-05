News & Insights

Insource Co., Ltd. Expands Seminar Offerings

November 05, 2024 — 10:24 pm EST

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. is set to expand its reach with the opening of new seminar classrooms in Yurakucho and Shinjuku, Tokyo, by February 2025. This expansion will enhance the company’s capacity for face-to-face training, adding to its existing network of 32 locations and 120 seminar classrooms nationwide.

