Insource Co., Ltd. Announces Director and Auditor Elections

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Insource Co., Ltd. has announced the reappointment and election of new candidates for its Board of Directors and Corporate Auditors, with the proposal to be presented at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders. Notably, Kohei Habara is nominated as a new outside director and Akira Takahara and Masayuki Murata are candidates for new auditor positions.

For further insights into JP:6200 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.