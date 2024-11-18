News & Insights

Stocks

Insource Co., Ltd. Announces Director and Auditor Elections

November 18, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Insource Co., Ltd. has announced the reappointment and election of new candidates for its Board of Directors and Corporate Auditors, with the proposal to be presented at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders. Notably, Kohei Habara is nominated as a new outside director and Akira Takahara and Masayuki Murata are candidates for new auditor positions.

For further insights into JP:6200 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.