Insource Co. Boosts FY23 Dividend Forecast

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. has revised its dividend forecast for FY23, increasing the year-end dividend to 20 yen per share from the previous forecast of 19.50 yen. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to a dividend payout ratio of 50% and a dividend on equity ratio of 18.8%, aimed at enhancing shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:6200 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.