Insource Co. Boosts FY23 Dividend Forecast

November 05, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. has revised its dividend forecast for FY23, increasing the year-end dividend to 20 yen per share from the previous forecast of 19.50 yen. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to a dividend payout ratio of 50% and a dividend on equity ratio of 18.8%, aimed at enhancing shareholder returns.

