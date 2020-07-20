World Markets

Insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall halts output

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall stopped production over the weekend, the company said.

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - Insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall stopped production over the weekend, the company said.

Weser-Metall GmbH in Nordenham produces about 105,000 tonnes of lead annually and is one of Europe's main lead producers.

The company, previously part of French metals producer Recylex RXPA.PA, filed for insolvency in May.

It is currently working under insolvency self administration.

Current purchasing conditions for raw materials and payment conditions by customers create considerable financial risk which do not comply with the rules of self administration, the company said in a statement.

It is not known when production might resume, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular