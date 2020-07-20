Insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall halts output

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - Insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall stopped production over the weekend, the company said.

Weser-Metall GmbH in Nordenham produces about 105,000 tonnes of lead annually and is one of Europe's main lead producers.

The company, previously part of French metals producer Recylex RXPA.PA, filed for insolvency in May.

It is currently working under insolvency self administration.

Current purchasing conditions for raw materials and payment conditions by customers create considerable financial risk which do not comply with the rules of self administration, the company said in a statement.

It is not known when production might resume, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.