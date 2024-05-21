Insmed Unusual Options Activity For May 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Insmed.

Looking at options history for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,012 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $474,053.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $40.0 for Insmed during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Insmed options trades today is 3508.0 with a total volume of 2,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Insmed's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Insmed Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $8.8 $7.5 $8.35 $25.00 $109.1K 3.2K 17 INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $35.00 $88.5K 2.1K 690 INSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $35.00 $50.0K 2.1K 497 INSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $35.00 $50.0K 2.1K 397 INSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $35.00 $48.0K 2.1K 287

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes Brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases; and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Where Is Insmed Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,013,132, the price of INSM is down by -0.2%, reaching $25.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Insmed

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.6.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $52. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $48. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $43. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $49. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Insmed with a target price of $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Insmed options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.