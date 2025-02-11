Insmed Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Insmed, revealing an average target of $92.6, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $85.00, the current average has increased by 8.94%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Insmed. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $97.00 $88.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $83.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $101.00 $95.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insmed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Insmed's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Insmed

Insmed Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The company's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes Brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases; and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Insmed

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Insmed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -236.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -84.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Insmed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

