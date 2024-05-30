News & Insights

Stocks

Insmed Secures Over $700M from Stock Sale Agreement

May 30, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insmed (INSM) has issued an update.

Insmed Incorporated recently entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Leerink Partners LLC to sell over 12.6 million shares of common stock, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.89 million shares, which they fully exercised. Priced at $49.1825 per share, the company stands to net approximately $713.9 million before expenses. The offering, executed under a previously filed shelf registration statement, is set to close on May 31, 2024, with the underwriters indemnified against certain liabilities.

See more insights into INSM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.