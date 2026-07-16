Insmed Reports Positive 12-Month Data For Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder In PAH

(RTTNews) - Insmed Incorporated (INSM) announced encouraging 12-month results from its ongoing open-label extension study of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), a once-daily therapy being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The findings highlight sustained improvements across key efficacy measures and reinforce TPIP's potential as a next-generation prostanoid treatment.

The open-label extension study is designed to evaluate long-term safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of TPIP over 24 months in patients who completed the lead-in PAH studies. Results showed continued benefit in six-minute walk distance, NT-proBNP levels, WHO functional class, and REVEAL Lite 2.0 score at Month 12. Patients who switched from placebo to TPIP achieved outcomes comparable to those who remained on TPIP throughout the study.

Gene Sullivan, M.D., Chief Product Strategy Officer of Insmed, said: "These data represent an important milestone in our efforts to fully harness the potential of treprostinil and provide meaningful benefit to patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. TPIP demonstrated sustained improvement across all efficacy endpoints and was well tolerated with no newly identified safety signals."

TPIP is a novel inhaled formulation of treprostinil designed for once-daily dosing, aiming to improve convenience and adherence compared with existing prostanoid therapies. Doses up to 1,280 µg once daily were permitted in the study, with no new safety concerns identified.

Insmed noted that these results, combined with earlier Phase 2b data, support TPIP's potential to become the prostanoid of choice for PAH patients. The company is advancing its Phase 3 PALM-PAH study to further evaluate the therapy's efficacy and long-term safety.

INSM has traded between $90.39 and $212.75 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $108.00, down 1.65%.

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