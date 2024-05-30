News & Insights

Markets
INSM

Insmed Prices 12.62 Mln Offering At $51.50/share; Stock Rises

May 30, 2024 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM), Thursday announced offering of 12.62 million shares at $51.50 per share, to raise approximately $650 million.

The biopharmaceutical company intends to use the proceeds to fund research and development of brensocatib, Arikayce, and treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder, along with their commercialization activities.

Insmed has announced a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1.89 million shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Leerink Partners, and J.P. Morgan act as the joint-book runners of the offering.

Currently, Insmed's stock is climbing 5.21 percent, to $56.21 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.