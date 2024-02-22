Insmed Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insmed Incorporated (INSM) posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $186.1 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $160.1 million, or $1.21 per share, for the fourth-quarter 2022. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue was $83.7 million, reflecting 41% growth compared to total revenue of $59.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $82.76 million in revenue.

