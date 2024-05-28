News & Insights

Markets
INSM

Insmed Plans To Sell $500 Mln Of Shares Of Common Stock In Underwritten Public Offering

May 28, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM) said that it plans to offer and sell $500 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Insmed intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering, Insmed said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Leerink Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

INSM closed Tuesday's regular trading at $48.06 up $26.06 or 118.45%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $0.06 or 0.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.