Insmed Phase 2b Study Of Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder Meets Primary Goal; Stock Up

June 10, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insmed Incorporated (INSM), Tuesday reported positive topline results from its Phase 2b study of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The study met its primary goal. Following the news, the company's shares were more than 20% up in pre-market.

In the study, patients were randomized to receive either TPIP or placebo for 16 weeks. A statistically significant 35% reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance was achieved, thus meeting the primary endpoint. Pulmonary vascular resistance refers to the resistance the blood encounters as it flows from the right ventricle of the heart to the left atrium.

Secondary endpoints of improvement in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) and reduction in N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) concentrations, a biomarker for cardiac stress, were also met.

The company plans to start Phase 3 studies of TPIP in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) this year, and in patients with PAH in early 2026.

Insmed stock had closed at $70.68, down 3.99% on Monday. It has traded in the range of $57.92 - $84.91 in the last 1 year.

