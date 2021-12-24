Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) delivers shareholders stellar 30% CAGR over 3 years, surging 6.9% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) share price has flown 117% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's even up 6.9% in the last week.

Since the stock has added US$215m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Insmed didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Insmed has grown its revenue at 54% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 30% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Insmed is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:INSM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Insmed stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Insmed shareholders lost 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Insmed .

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

