Insmed (INSM) Up on Positive Data From MAC Lung Disease Study

Insmed Incorporated's INSM shares were up 16% on Sep 05, as it announced positive data from the ARISE study, evaluating Arikayce for newly infected lung disease caused by a group of bacteria called Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

The patients enrolled in the study had newly diagnosed or recurrent nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection caused by MAC and had not yet started antibiotics treatment.

The phase III ARISE study achieved its primary objective which showed that the Quality of Life – Bronchiectasis (QOL-B) respiratory domain serves as an efficient patient-reported measure (PRO) for individuals suffering from MAC lung disease.

Data from the study showed that almost 43.8% of patients with NTM lung infection saw an improvement in QOL-B respiratory symptoms after receiving Arikayce treatment compared with 33.3% in the placebo group. Additionally, after seven months of Arikayce treatment, a higher proportion of patients treated tested negative for the bacteria compared to those in the placebo arm.

Based on the results of ARISE, Insmed plans to explore with global regulators to accelerate the filing for approval of Arikayce in newly infected patients with MAC lung disease.

Insmed’s lead drug Arikayce received accelerated approval by the FDA to treat patients with refractory MAC lung disease who have limited or no alternative treatment options. It is the first and only therapy approved for the treatment of MAC lung disease in the United States.

The ARISE and another study on Arikayce called ENCORE are confirmatory studies being conducted to get the accelerated approval converted to full approval.

Based on the above findings, Insmed plans to urge the FDA to make the QOL-B respiratory domain PRO the primary endpoint for the ongoing ENCORE study, without any modifications. This proposal is significant as there are currently no established clinical endpoints to evaluate the benefits of treatment in patients with MAC lung disease.

Arikayce has been witnessing strong sales uptake in the United States since its launch. The drug generated revenues of $142.4 million in the first half of 2023, implying year-over-year growth of 20%.

