Insmed (INSM) Stock Soars 118% on Upbeat Lung Disease Drug Data

Shares of Insmed INSM more than doubled in market value on Tuesday after reporting positive topline results from the phase III ASPEN study which evaluated its investigational oral drug brensocatib in patients with bronchiectasis.

The ASPEN study evaluated two different doses of brensocatib — 10mg and 25mg — against placebo in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The study met its primary endpoint — both doses of the drug achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in the annualized rate of pulmonary exacerbations (or episodes of worsening disease symptoms) when compared with placebo.

Data from the study showed that patients in the 10 mg group experienced a 21.1% reduction in exacerbations, while those taking the 25 mg dose saw a decline of 19.4%. Treatment with the drug also achieved key secondary endpoints, including prolonged time to first pulmonary exacerbation and an increase in the odds of remaining exacerbation-free over 52 weeks.

These results are based on the primary efficacy analysis of more than 1700 participants, which includes 1680 adults and 41 adolescents.

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung disease in which the bronchi (airways) can become permanently widened. This leads to patients developing respiratory problems such as chronic cough, shortness of breath and repeated respiratory infections and requiring antibiotic therapy and/or hospitalizations.

Currently, there are no medications specifically approved to treat bronchiectasis. Per management estimates, nearly a million patients living in the United States, Europe and Japan are affected by the disease.

Based on the results and target market size, Insmed expects to submit a regulatory filing for brensocatib in bronchiectasis in fourth-quarter 2024. If approved, the drug will be the first approved treatment for bronchiectasis patients, with a product launch expected in mid-2025. Management expects to commercially launch the drug in Europe and Japan in first-half 2026.

Wall Street was also impressed with the ASPEN study results. The analysts at Leerink Partners compared brensocatib’s commercial potential to blockbuster drugs like Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent and AbbVie’s Humira. These drugs are some of the most successfully marketed medications of all time.

The ASPEN study results also validate the use of a dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor like brensocatib. DDP1 is a new class of medicines that Insmed believes has the potential to address a range of neutrophil-mediated diseases. If approved, brensocatib will also be the first DPP1 inhibitor.

Apart from bronchiectasis, the company is also advancing the development of brensocatib in other neutrophil-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is currently evaluating the drug in the phase IIb BiRCh study in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP). A data readout is expected next year. Management intends to start a mid-stage study on the drug in hidradenitis suppurativa indication before 2024-end.

