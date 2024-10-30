Insmed (INSM) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed (INSM) will report quarterly loss of $1.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $93.31 million, exhibiting an increase of 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Insmed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Japan' stands at $24.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe and rest of world' should arrive at $5.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S.' at $64.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.



Over the past month, Insmed shares have recorded returns of -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

