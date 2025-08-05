Insmed (INSM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insmed (INSM) will report quarterly loss of -$1.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $103.42 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Insmed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- U.S.' of $71.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Europe and rest of world' will reach $6.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Japan' should come in at $26.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Insmed have returned +14.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, INSM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Insmed, Inc. (INSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.