Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

There's been a notable change in appetite for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 13% to US$35.77. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$164m were in line with expectations,Insmed lost US$3.01 a share in the process. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:INSM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Following the latest results, Insmed's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$199.0m in 2021. This would be a huge 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$3.23. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$212.7m and losses of US$2.72 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Insmed after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$53.44, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Insmed analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$43.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Insmed's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 21%, in line with its 20% annual growth over the past year. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 19% per year. So although Insmed is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.44, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Insmed going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Insmed has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.