Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

Market forces rained on the parade of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the seven analysts covering Insmed are now predicting revenues of US$239m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$268m in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Insmed, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:INSM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Insmed's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 42%, compared to a historical growth rate of 67% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Insmed's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Insmed after today.

Looking to learn more? At least one of Insmed's seven analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

