INSM

Insmed Gains On Positive Phase 3 Results From ARISE Study Of Arikayce

September 05, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM) shares are progressing more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning after announcing positive results from the phase 3 ARISE study of Arikayce or Amikacin Liposome inhalation suspension in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial or NTM lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex.

The company said the study met its primary objective.

Based on the positive results, the biopharmaceutical company plans to propose to FDA that the QOL-B respiratory domain PRO be the primary endpoint for the ENCORE study without any modifications.

Currently, shares are at $26.85, up 18.66 percent from the previous close of $22.64 on a volume of 4,029,903 shares.

