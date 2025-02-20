INSMED Earnings Results: $INSM Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSMED ($INSM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.32 per share, missing estimates of -$1.17 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $104,440,000, beating estimates of $103,829,625 by $610,375.

INSMED Insider Trading Activity

INSMED insiders have traded $INSM stock on the open market 83 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 83 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTINA M.D. FLAMMER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 273,587 shares for an estimated $20,160,903 .

. WILLIAM LEWIS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 235,500 shares for an estimated $17,561,314 .

. ORLOV S NICOLE SCHAEFFER (Chief People Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 160,949 shares for an estimated $12,447,861 .

. ROGER ADSETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 99,365 shares for an estimated $7,773,352 .

. SARA BONSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 52,711 shares for an estimated $4,155,032 .

. MICHAEL ALEXANDER SMITH (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 52,210 shares for an estimated $3,985,623 .

. JOHN DRAYTON WISE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,507 shares for an estimated $1,536,782.

INSMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of INSMED stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

