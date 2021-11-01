Insmed Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INSM

In trading on Monday, shares of Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.74, changing hands as high as $31.18 per share. Insmed Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSM's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $45.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.