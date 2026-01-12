INSM Stock Jumps on 2025 Preliminary Sales, 2026 Goals Announced

Shares of Insmed INSM gained more than 3% on Friday after the company reported preliminary sales numbers for full-year 2025. It also outlined some expected milestones related to its commercial portfolio and pipeline candidates for 2026.

Insmed’s FY25 Preliminary Sales Exceed Forecasts

The company reported unaudited/preliminary revenues of $606.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509.5 million. Per Insmed, this reported figure was generated entirely from the sales of its two marketed drugs, Arikayce and Brinsupri.

While Arikayce is approved to treat refractory mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease in adults with limited or no treatment options, Brinsupri was approved last year as the first FDA-approved treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

Insmed reported preliminary product sales of Arikayce to be around $433.8 million for full-year 2025, up 19% year over year, driven by continued growth in demand across all marketed regions. This figure also exceeded its previously issued guidance of $420-$430 million.

However, the highlight of these results was the reported Brinsupri sales for the full year, which Insmed claims were $172.7 million. This was encouraging uptake for a drug that was approved in August. Per the company, the drug generated $144.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 — the first full quarter of its product launch. Brinsupri had previously generated $28.1 million from the drug’s sales in the third quarter.

INSM Stock Performance

Several investors and Wall Street analysts expressed optimism around the preliminary sales numbers for Brinsupri, which exceeded expectations. Some investors even pointed out that the drug could achieve blockbuster status as early as this year, if sales continue to grow at a phenomenal pace.

In the past year, shares of Insmed have skyrocketed 155% compared with the industry’s 20% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INSM's 2026 Expected Milestones and Pipeline Goals

Alongside the preliminary numbers, Insmed issued fresh financial guidance for 2026. It expects product sales from Arikayce to be between $450 million and $470 million, indicating 6% year-over-year growth at the midpoint compared to the preliminary sales figure for 2025.

The company also provided updates on its pipeline.

Insmed has already completed enrolling patients in the confirmatory phase III ENCORE study, which is evaluating Arikayce as a potential treatment for newly infected patients with MAC lung disease. Top-line data from this study is expected in March or April. If the data is positive, INSM plans to submit a regulatory filing for the drug with the FDA in the second half of 2026.

Apart from bronchiectasis, Insmed is evaluating Brinsupri in the phase IIb CEDAR study for the hidradenitis suppurativa indication. Top-line data from the study is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Insmed is also progressing well with the late-stage development plans for its investigational treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP). During the fourth quarter of 2025, it started the phase III PALM-ILD study evaluating the therapy in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) indication. The company is also on track to start separate late-stage studies on TPIP across pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) indications this year. While the PAH study is planned to start in early 2026, the PPF and IPF studies are expected to start in the second half of the year.

Insmed is also enrolling patients in cohorts 2 and 3 of the phase I ASCEND study evaluating its lead gene therapy, INS2101, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is also moving toward advancing INS1202, its gene therapy candidate for ALS patients, in a clinical study soon.

INSM’s Zacks Rank

Insmed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Insmed, Inc. Price

Insmed, Inc. price | Insmed, Inc. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are CorMedix CRMD and Keros Therapeutics KROS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for CorMedix’s 2025 EPS have increased from $1.85 to $2.87 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has increased from $2.49 to $2.88.

CorMedix’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.04%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) have risen from $2.02 to $2.25. Loss estimates for 2026 have improved from $3.65 to $3.47 during the same period. In the past year, shares of KROS have risen 50%.

KROS’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on one occasion. On average, the company delivered a surprise of 9,098.63%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Insmed, Inc. (INSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.