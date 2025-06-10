$INSM stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INSM stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $791,950,540 of trading volume.

$INSM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INSM:

$INSM insiders have traded $INSM stock on the open market 141 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 139 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM LEWIS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 74 sales selling 394,132 shares for an estimated $29,252,496 .

. ORLOV S NICOLE SCHAEFFER (Chief People Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 131,251 shares for an estimated $10,298,725 .

. ROGER ADSETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 110,632 shares for an estimated $8,539,995 .

. MARTINA M.D. FLAMMER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 107,107 shares for an estimated $8,049,734 .

. SARA BONSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 83,116 shares for an estimated $6,448,006 .

. MICHAEL ALEXANDER SMITH (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 32,482 shares for an estimated $2,480,712 .

. JOHN DRAYTON WISE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,507 shares for an estimated $1,536,782 .

. DAVID W J MCGIRR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $451,535 .

. CLARISSA DESJARDINS has made 2 purchases buying 3,025 shares for an estimated $201,694 and 0 sales.

$INSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $INSM stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INSM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INSM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$INSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

