INSM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.68, changing hands as low as $24.77 per share. Insmed Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.411 per share, with $32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.80.

