INSM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.36, changing hands as high as $24.84 per share. Insmed Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $34.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.80.

