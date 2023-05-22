INSM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.31, changing hands as high as $20.36 per share. Insmed Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.04 per share, with $28.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.31.

