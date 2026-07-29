BioTech

Insilico's AI-Designed ISM6331 Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Advanced Mesothelioma

July 29, 2026 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo (3696.HK), a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, on Wednesday announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to ISM6331, a pan-TEAD inhibitor.

The designation was for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma in patients whose disease has progressed after prior immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive cancer of the lung lining, most often linked to long-term asbestos exposure and associated with limited treatment options and poor survival.

The designation is intended to accelerate the development and regulatory review of therapies for serious conditions with unmet medical needs. Notably, it marks the first Fast Track status for a drug from Insilico's AI-driven pipeline and follows the Orphan Drug designation granted to ISM6331 for the same indication in 2024.

ISM6331 is an investigational pan-TEAD inhibitor developed using Insilico's proprietary Chemistry42 generative AI platform. The drug is targeted towards tumors with abnormalities in the hippo pathway while in combination therapy it exhibits synergistic anti-tumor effects and overcomes drug resistance.

In a preclinical study, ISM6331 demonstrated broad anti-tumour efficacy, potent activity at low doses and a favourable safety profile with favourable absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) characteristics.

Insilico shares closed Wednesday at HK$43.50, up 1.40% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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