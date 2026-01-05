InSilico Signs US$888Mln Multi-Year Oncology Drug Discovery Deal With Servier

(RTTNews) - InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo. (3696.HK), an artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, has announced a multi-year research and development collaboration valued at up to $888 million with France-based Servier for drug discovery and development in oncology.

The collaboration brings together Insilico's proprietary AI platform, known as Pharma AI, and Servier's global expertise in cancer drug development.

Pharma AI is an end-to-end generative AI software and automation platform designed by InSilico Medicine to improve the quality and productivity of pharmaceutical research.

Under the agreement, Servier will share R&D expenses and lead clinical validation and commercialisation. Insilico stands to receive up to $32 million in upfront and near-term R&D payments to identify and advance drug candidates leveraging Pharma AI platform that align with predefined scientific and development benchmarks.

Notably, in February 2021, Insilico Medicine nominated its first developmental candidate (DC) in lung fibrosis, setting a benchmark of 18 months from project initiation to DC nomination.

Additionally, while traditional early-stage drug discovery may typically take 4.5 years, Insilico has nominated 20 preclinical candidates from 2021 to 2024, with an average timeline from project initiation to preclinical candidate nomination of 12 to 18 months per program.

Insilico Medicine made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, with its shares opening at HK$35.

On Friday, 3696.HK closed trading at HK$37.58. The stock is currently trading 0.745% lower at HK$37.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.