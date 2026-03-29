Insilico Medicine Strikes $2.75 Bln AI Drug Discovery Deal With Eli Lilly

(RTTNews) - InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo (3696.HK) announced that it has entered into a licensing and drug discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). The partnership leverages Insilico's advanced AI engine to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

Under the agreement, Lilly receives an exclusive worldwide license for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of potentially best-in-class, novel oral therapeutics currently in preclinical development for certain indications. Beyond licensing, the two companies will jointly pursue multiple R&D programs, combining Insilico's cutting-edge Pharma.AI platforms with Lilly's development expertise and deep knowledge in disease areas.

Financial terms of the deal include an upfront payment of US$115 million to Insilico Medicine. The company is also eligible for development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments that could bring the total deal value to approximately US$2.75 billion, along with tiered royalties on future sales.

InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo (3696.HK) closed regular trading on March 27, 2026 at $57.20, marking a sharp rise of $6.90 or 13.72%.

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